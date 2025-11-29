Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ COL – 13:25 of First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Colorado

Explanation:

Video review determined that the actions of Montreal’s Josh Anderson caused the collision with Jakub Dobes prior to Brock Nelson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge