Guhle scores with 15 seconds left in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blackhawks

Guhle scored the game-winner on a shot from the high slot through traffic.

Zack Bolduc scored for the third straight game and had an assist, and Nick Suzuki had three assists for the Canadiens (2-1-0). Cole Caufield also had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for Montreal.

The Canadiens had 10 power plays, scoring on two of them.

Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal, and Frank Nazar had two assists for the Blackhawks (0-2-1) in the home opener of their 100th anniversary season. Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

After Montreal went 0-for-4 on the power play in the first period, Caufield scored on the man-advantage at 2:45 of the second period for a 1-0 lead. Caufield batted the puck into the net after Bolduc shot it from the left face-off circle. The goal was upheld after replay review determined Caufield’s stick was not above the crossbar.

Rinzel tied the game 1-1 at 4:32. The defenseman moved into the right circle and snapped a wrist shot over Montembeault’s right shoulder.

Bolduc scored on the power play to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 5:45, poking the puck into the net from just off the crease on a rebound of Caulfield’s shot.

Connor Bedard tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:15. Teuvo Teravainen fed the puck to Nazar in the slot. Nazar’s shot deflected in off Bedard’s body.