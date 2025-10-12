Guhle scores with 15 seconds left in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blackhawks

Bolduc pushes goal streak to 3 for Montreal; Bedard has goal for Chicago

Canadiens at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – Kaiden Guhle scored with 15 seconds left in the third period to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

Guhle scored the game-winner on a shot from the high slot through traffic.

Zack Bolduc scored for the third straight game and had an assist, and Nick Suzuki had three assists for the Canadiens (2-1-0). Cole Caufield also had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for Montreal.

The Canadiens had 10 power plays, scoring on two of them.

Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal, and Frank Nazar had two assists for the Blackhawks (0-2-1) in the home opener of their 100th anniversary season. Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

After Montreal went 0-for-4 on the power play in the first period, Caufield scored on the man-advantage at 2:45 of the second period for a 1-0 lead. Caufield batted the puck into the net after Bolduc shot it from the left face-off circle. The goal was upheld after replay review determined Caufield’s stick was not above the crossbar.

Rinzel tied the game 1-1 at 4:32. The defenseman moved into the right circle and snapped a wrist shot over Montembeault’s right shoulder.

Bolduc scored on the power play to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 5:45, poking the puck into the net from just off the crease on a rebound of Caulfield’s shot.

Connor Bedard tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:15. Teuvo Teravainen fed the puck to Nazar in the slot. Nazar’s shot deflected in off Bedard’s body.

Latest News

Kane, DeBrincat each gets 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Maple Leafs

Brown scores 2, Devils hold off Lightning for 1st win of season

Schaefer scores 1st goal in Islanders loss to Capitals

Panthers power past Senators for 3rd straight win to open season

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators

Sullivan gets win with Rangers in return against Penguins

Kastelic has 2 points, Bruins top Sabres to win 3rd straight

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in OT

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

NHL Status Report: Trocheck week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

Sullivan returns to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

Scheifele scores twice, Jets defeat Kings for 1st win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today