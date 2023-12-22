Canadiens at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (14-13-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-20-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard – Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Anthony Beauvillier -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- Niikita Zaitsev

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos

Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) Alex Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime defeat at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday … Allen could start after Montembeault made 20 saves against the Wild … Korchinski returns to the lineup after missing six games following the death of his father … Tinordi returns after being in concussion protocol … Mrazek makes his third straight start.

Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL betting odds for December 22, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 22
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week December 22, 2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 22

NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings look to end skid
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Arizona Coyotes San Jose Sharks game recap December 21

Keller, Kerfoot spark Coyotes past Sharks for 4th straight win
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks game recap December 21

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Flames shut out Ducks
Ottawa Senators Colorado Avalanche game recap December 21

MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators
Vancouver Canucks Dallas Stars game recap December 21

Duchene scores late in OT, Stars top Canucks to extend point streak to 5
Montreal Canadiens Minnesota Wild game recap December 21

Kaprizov scores with 5 seconds left in OT to lift Wild past Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils game recap December 21

McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini