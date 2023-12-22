Canadiens at Blackhawks

CANADIENS (14-13-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-20-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard – Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Anthony Beauvillier -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- Niikita Zaitsev

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos

Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) Alex Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime defeat at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday … Allen could start after Montembeault made 20 saves against the Wild … Korchinski returns to the lineup after missing six games following the death of his father … Tinordi returns after being in concussion protocol … Mrazek makes his third straight start.