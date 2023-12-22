Canadiens at Blackhawks

CANADIENS (14-13-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-20-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard – Ryan Donato
Philipp Kurashev --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Anthony Beauvillier -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski -- Niikita Zaitsev
Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos
Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) Alex Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime defeat at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday … Allen could start after Montembeault made 20 saves against the Wild … Korchinski returns to the lineup after missing six games following the death of his father … Tinordi returns after being in concussion protocol … Mrazek makes his third straight start.