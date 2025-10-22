Canadiens at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (5-2-0) at FLAMES (1-6-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Joshua Roy

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund --Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Roy is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was also recalled from Laval, and Owen Beck, a forward recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, was loaned to Montreal's AHL affiliate. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Wednesday; the Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sharangovich, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Calgary of the AHL.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

NHL Status Report: Rossi expected back for Wild against Devils

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Larkin pacing Red Wings to solid start, making case for Olympics

Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Maple Leafs change start times to accommodate World Series

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL announces landmark multiyear partnerships with Kalshi, Polymarket

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Guenther's OT goal pushes Mammoth past Avalanche for 4th straight win

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid