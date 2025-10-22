Canadiens at Flames projected lineups

CANADIENS (5-2-0) at FLAMES (1-6-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Joshua Roy

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund --Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Roy is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was also recalled from Laval, and Owen Beck, a forward recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, was loaned to Montreal's AHL affiliate. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Wednesday; the Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sharangovich, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Calgary of the AHL.