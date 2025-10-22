Canadiens at Flames projected lineups

CANADIENS (5-2-0) at FLAMES (1-6-0)
8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Joshua Roy
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund --Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Roy is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Del Gaizo, a defenseman, was also recalled from Laval, and Owen Beck, a forward recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, was loaned to Montreal's AHL affiliate. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Wednesday; the Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sharangovich, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to Calgary of the AHL.