Canadiens at Flames 

CANADIENS (25-30-11) at FLAMES (32-29-5)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Colin White -- Tanner Pearson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jayden Struble
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jesse Ylonen, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (upper body), Connor Zary (upper body), A.J. Greer (foot), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Primeau will make his second start in three games. ... Struble will play in place of Kovacevic, a defenseman. ... Zary, a forward who has missed six games, is "progressing well," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Friday, but his status Saturday is undetermined. ... Wolf is likely to start for the second straight game; he made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Markstrom, a goalie, will miss his fourth straight game and remains day to day. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, will miss his third game in a row and also is day to day.