Canadiens at Flames 

CANADIENS (25-30-11) at FLAMES (32-29-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Colin White -- Tanner Pearson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jayden Struble

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jesse Ylonen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (upper body), Connor Zary (upper body), A.J. Greer (foot), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Primeau will make his second start in three games. ... Struble will play in place of Kovacevic, a defenseman. ... Zary, a forward who has missed six games, is "progressing well," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Friday, but his status Saturday is undetermined. ... Wolf is likely to start for the second straight game; he made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Markstrom, a goalie, will miss his fourth straight game and remains day to day. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, will miss his third game in a row and also is day to day.