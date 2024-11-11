Caufield, Canadiens recover in 3rd period to defeat Sabres, end 6-game skid

Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (7-8-1), who had won three in a row.

“We got humbled today,” said Dahlin, the Buffalo captain. “I think we were very excited about our previous games, and, I don’t know, but we know if you’re not showing up 100 percent, it’s hard to win in this league.

“I think we’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror after this game and really dig in. We can’t play like that if we want to win.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 18 shots before Devon Levi (two goals on four shots) replaced him to start the third.

“[Luukkonen] had a little bit of an ailment (at practice) yesterday,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I just thought it could be affecting his play, so it was my decision to take him out and make sure nothing gets worse.”

Buffalo forward Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson each left the game in the second period because of a lower-body injury. Ruff did not have an update on either after the game.

Josh Anderson scored glove side on a breakaway at 4:14 of the first period to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Thompson tied it 1-1 just 28 seconds later at 4:42, cutting around Caufield in the left circle and driving to the net before slipping the puck five-hole on Primeau.

Caufield was on the doorstep for a power-play goal to put Montreal back in front 2-1 at 5:26 of the second, redirecting Lane Hutson’s shot from the blue line stick side.

Cozens tipped Dahlin’s point shot at the front of the net 19 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 5:45.

Peyton Krebs then put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 6:44 with a snap shot from the slot.

Suzuki, who had gone four straight games without a point, scored off the rush from the right circle to tie it 3-3 at 19:13, then scored again just 22 seconds later when he took a pass from Slafkovsky in the right circle and beat Luukkonen far side at 19:35 to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead.

“‘Suzy’ needed a game like tonight,” St. Louis said. “I’m happy he got that game; as a player, you need those games. I think, like everybody, he feels the heat a little bit and to get that game and breathe a little bit … this team needed this outcome tonight, and I think Suzy needed that too.”