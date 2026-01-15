Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-14-7) at SABRES (25-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, Owen Beck
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Michael Kesselring
Injured: Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Guhle, who was scratched because of load management for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, will return, replacing Struble, a defenseman. ... The Sabres did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Norris is questionable; he left in the second period Wednesday with an upper-body injury after being cross-checked by Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler. Coach Lindy Ruff said postgame Norris was to be evaluated; if he can’t play, Kozak, a forward, could draw in. … Greenway is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for load management Wednesday.