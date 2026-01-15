Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-14-7) at SABRES (25-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, Owen Beck

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Michael Kesselring

Injured: Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Guhle, who was scratched because of load management for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, will return, replacing Struble, a defenseman. ... The Sabres did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Norris is questionable; he left in the second period Wednesday with an upper-body injury after being cross-checked by Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler. Coach Lindy Ruff said postgame Norris was to be evaluated; if he can’t play, Kozak, a forward, could draw in. … Greenway is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for load management Wednesday.

