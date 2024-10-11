Lindholm, Koepke each gets 3 points for Bruins in win against Canadiens

Swayman makes 20 saves for Boston; Gallagher scores twice for Montreal

Canadiens at Bruins | Recap

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Elias Lindholm and Cole Koepke each had a goal and two assists for the Boston Bruins in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Thursday.

Mark Kastelic scored twice, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Zadorov and Brandon Carlo each had two assists for Boston (1-1-0). Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves after missing all of preseason and the opener over contract negotiations that led to an eight-year, $66 million contract signed on Oct. 6.

Brendan Gallagher scored twice, and Joel Armia, Lane Hutson and Jake Evans each had two assists for Montreal (1-1-0). Cayden Primeau made 23 saves, and Oliver Kapanen had an assist in his NHL debut.

Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period with a power-play goal, redirecting Armia’s shot past Swayman.

Charlie McAvoy tied it 1-1 at 11:04 with a wrist shot from the high slot on the power play.

Cole Caufield put Montreal ahead 2-1 at 12:18 with a tap in at the left post off a seam pass from Kaiden Guhle at the right point.

Kastelic tied it 2-2 at 13:24 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 18:23, redirecting Zadorov’s shot from the point past Primeau.

Pastrnak made it 4-2 at 15:56 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot, and Koepke pushed it to 5-2 at 16:51 when he stuffed in John Beecher’s net-front attempt.

Josh Anderson cut it to 5-3 at 9:05 with a redirection in front.

Gallagher brought Montreal within 5-4 at 15:43 with a one-timer from the slot.

Kastelic banked the puck off Primeau’s pads from below the goal line 17 seconds later for the 6-4 final.

