Canadiens at Bruins 

CANADIENS (7-8-2) at BRUINS (12-1-2)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Jesse Ylonen -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jordan Harris -- Gustav Lindstrom

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon CarloDerek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Status report

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis confirmed Allen will start. … The Bruins announced Milan Lucic, a forward, will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team following incident on Friday. Lucic had been on long-term injured reserve since Oct. 28 with an ankle injury. … Geekie, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. … Brown, a forward, was placed on waivers on Friday but participated in the morning skate. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said the move created roster flexibility rather than making space for a returning injured player.