Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups 

CANADIENS (28-16-7) at BRUINS (29-20-2)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Samuel Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Status report
Montembeault will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 8-11. … Texier returns after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Veleno, a forward, will be left out of the lineup for the first time since he was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season. … Xkehaj will enter the lineup and Struble, a defenseman, will sit out.