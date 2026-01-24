Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (28-16-7) at BRUINS (29-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Status report

Montembeault will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 8-11. … Texier returns after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Veleno, a forward, will be left out of the lineup for the first time since he was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season. … Xkehaj will enter the lineup and Struble, a defenseman, will sit out.

