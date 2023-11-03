Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Lawson Crouse scored his third goal in two games for the Coyotes (5-4-1), who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan scored for the fourth straight game for the Canadiens (5-3-2). Jake Allen made 32 saves.

Schmaltz’s power-play goal made it 3-2 at 6:07 of the third period, cutting to the right post and scoring off a pass from Logan Cooley.

Cooley, selected No. 3 in the 2022 NHL Draft, has seven assists in 10 games in his first NHL season.

Schmaltz converted the first penalty shot of his career at 6:17 of the first period for a 1-0 lead after Montreal defenseman Justin Barron covered the puck with his glove as it was about to cross the goal line.

Monahan tied it 1-1 at 7:13, picking up the puck in the neutral zone and cutting to the slot for a wrist shot. Monahan’s sixth goal of the season was his first at even strength.

Nick Suzuki appeared to make it 2-1 Canadiens at 15:28, but the Coyotes challenged the play and a video review determined that the play was offside.

Crouse scored a one-timer from the left circle to make it 2-1 at 19:21 of the second period as an Arizona power play expired.

Gallagher tied it 2-2 at 2:59 of the third off a feed from Tanner Pearson.