Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Now you see him; now you don't.

That sums up the remarkable NHL goalkeeping career of Maurice "Moe" Roberts. It spanned 26 years from 1925 to 1951, but only one in a row.

Incredible as it may seem, "Hold 'Em Moe's" NHL curtain-dropper accidentally concluded just short of his 46th birthday.

That earned Roberts the distinction of being the youngest and oldest big-league puck-stopper in his time. Or, to put it another way, from the Boston Bruins (1925) to the New York Americans (1931-32 and 1933-34) to the Chicago Black Hawks (1951, over and out).

But how could this happen to an athlete who appeared -- by goalie standards -- too short, too heavy (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) and too NHL-inexperienced. And besides, who ever heard of a netminder who graduated from Somerville High in Massachusetts to the NHL? Or, for that matter, from Moe's amateur team, the Boston Athletic Association Unicorns, to "The Show?"

Boston Globe hockey writer and Bruins historian Herb Ralby once explained to me that Moe was one-of-a-kind.

"Roberts was well-known on the Boston high school and club level," he said. "(Coach/general manager) Art Ross knew all about him and that Moe went to the Bruins games."

Sure enough, when the Bruins played the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 8, 1925, Ross' regular Beantown goalie, Charles "Doc" Stewart -- a certified dentist -- went down with a serious injury. Since NHL clubs were not required to carry backup goalies, Ross did the next best thing. He signed Moe to a Bruins contract.

It was a gamble, to be sure, but what the heck?

"He backstopped the Bruins to victory, and earned himself a start three nights later," wrote historian Mike Commito in "Hockey 365: Daily Stories from the Ice."

Just short of his 20th birthday, Moe allowed five goals in two games over 85 minutes and was 1-1-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average. Not too bad, but not good enough to stay in The Show.

"Because Roberts played for the Bruins under these emergency circumstances, he lost his amateur status, and was unable to return his amateur team," wrote Greatest Hockey Legends.com.

Now Roberts' pro career would begin in earnest.

The Canadian-American Hockey League and International Hockey League offered several opportunities and Moe grabbed them, playing for teams in Rochester, New York (IHL); New Haven, Connecticut (CAHL); Philadelphia (CAHL), Cleveland (IHL) and Syracuse (IHL).

There was a glimmer of hope during the 1931-32 season, when the Americans' future Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Roy "Shrimp" Worters was briefly sidelined March 10, 1932. Coach Red Dutton gave Moe a trial against the archrival New York Rangers. He defeated them 5-1 at Madison Square Garden.

"He played extremely well," according to Greatest Hockey Legends.