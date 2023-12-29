Wild at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (16-13-4) at JETS (20-9-4)

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report: Gustavsson will start Saturday and Fleury will start the second half of the home-and-home back-to-back Sunday ... Spurgeon took part in Wild practice Friday but coach John Hynes would not confirm the Minnesota captain's status; the defenseman has missed seven games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... Gustafsson is not expected to play this weekend; the defenseman was a late scratch Wednesday and did not practice Friday. ... Kupari, a forward, and Heinola, a defenseman, each practiced in non-contact jerseys Friday, but neither will play this weekend; Kupari could return as early as next week, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.

Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Seattle Kraken game recap December 29

Kraken defeat Flyers in OT, extend point streak to 8
Arizona Coyotes Anaheim Ducks game recap December 29

Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes shut out Ducks
Vince Dunn Winter Classic Seattle Kraken player blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 29

Hintz completes hat trick with 8 seconds left in OT, Stars top Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 29

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings top Predators
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 29

Gaudreau scores in OT, lifts Blue Jackets past Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap December 29

Pageau has 4 points, Islanders cruise past Capitals
New Jersey Devils Ottawa Senators game recap December 29

Bratt has 4 points, Devils cruise past Senators for 3rd straight win
New York Rangers Florida Panthers game recap December 29

Reinhart scores twice to help Panthers edge Rangers
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 
Devils' Kevin Bahl billet family celebrates 100 NHL game

Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Blue Jackets
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
World Junior Championship preview for Day 5

On Tap: Day 5 of 2024 World Junior Championship
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season