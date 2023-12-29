Wild at Jets

WILD (16-13-4) at JETS (20-9-4)
2 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report: Gustavsson will start Saturday and Fleury will start the second half of the home-and-home back-to-back Sunday ... Spurgeon took part in Wild practice Friday but coach John Hynes would not confirm the Minnesota captain's status; the defenseman has missed seven games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... Gustafsson is not expected to play this weekend; the defenseman was a late scratch Wednesday and did not practice Friday. ... Kupari, a forward, and Heinola, a defenseman, each practiced in non-contact jerseys Friday, but neither will play this weekend; Kupari could return as early as next week, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.