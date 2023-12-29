Wild at Jets

WILD (16-13-4) at JETS (20-9-4)

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report: Gustavsson will start Saturday and Fleury will start the second half of the home-and-home back-to-back Sunday ... Spurgeon took part in Wild practice Friday but coach John Hynes would not confirm the Minnesota captain's status; the defenseman has missed seven games. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... Gustafsson is not expected to play this weekend; the defenseman was a late scratch Wednesday and did not practice Friday. ... Kupari, a forward, and Heinola, a defenseman, each practiced in non-contact jerseys Friday, but neither will play this weekend; Kupari could return as early as next week, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.