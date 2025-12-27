Wild at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (22-10-6) at JETS (15-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

With the exception of Wallstedt starting, the Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Hunt, a defenseman, did not travel. ... Schenn enters for Miller, a defenseman, the only change in the Jets' lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

