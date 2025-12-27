Wild at Jets projected lineups

WILD (22-10-6) at JETS (15-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
With the exception of Wallstedt starting, the Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Hunt, a defenseman, did not travel. ... Schenn enters for Miller, a defenseman, the only change in the Jets' lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.