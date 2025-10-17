Wild at Capitals projected lineups

WILD (2-2-0) AT CAPITALS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zack Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Declan Chisholm

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Defenseman Vincent Iorio was placed on waivers by the Capitals and claimed by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Frank, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Chisholm replaces van Riemsdyk for the second time in three games. … Dubois, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey Friday.