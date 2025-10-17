Wild at Capitals projected lineups

WILD (2-2-0) AT CAPITALS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Zack Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, David Jiricek
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Declan Chisholm
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Defenseman Vincent Iorio was placed on waivers by the Capitals and claimed by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Frank, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Chisholm replaces van Riemsdyk for the second time in three games. … Dubois, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey Friday.