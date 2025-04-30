Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ VGK – 18:43 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Review/Challenge: Distinct Kicking Motion/Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review determined the puck deflected off **Ryan Hartman and entered the net in a legal fashion.

Vegas then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for off-side. Video review determined that Minnesota’s Gustav Nyquist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Ryan Hartman’s goal.* According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”*

The clock is reset to show 1:19 (18:41 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

---