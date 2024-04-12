Wild at Golden Knights

WILD (37-32-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-28-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Frederick Gaudreau -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Vinni Lettieri
Mason Shaw -- Jacob Lucchini -- Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Marrill -- Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel DorofeyevBre
tt Howden -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
Zuccarello, a forward, did not travel. ... Fleury will make his first start since he made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Roy returns after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … Whitecloud will enter the lineup for Martinez on the third defense pair. ... Stone returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since Feb. 20; the forward and Golden Knights captain had been ruled out for the regular season March 10, but could return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.