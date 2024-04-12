Wild at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (37-32-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-28-8)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Vinni Lettieri

Mason Shaw -- Jacob Lucchini -- Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Marrill -- Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel DorofeyevBre

tt Howden -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

Zuccarello, a forward, did not travel. ... Fleury will make his first start since he made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Roy returns after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … Whitecloud will enter the lineup for Martinez on the third defense pair. ... Stone returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since Feb. 20; the forward and Golden Knights captain had been ruled out for the regular season March 10, but could return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

