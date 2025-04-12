Wild at Canucks projected lineups

WILD (43-30-7) at CANUCKS (37-29-13)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Justin Brazeau

Injured: Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Ty Mueller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: None

Injured: Thatcher Demko (illness), Max Sasson (undisclosed), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but coach John Hynes said Friday that Gustavsson will make his second straight start after being pulled at 7:12 of the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday; he allowed four goals on 29 shots. … Spurgeon left 1:09 into the second period Friday after taking a puck in the throat; he returned in the third period and played six shifts but none in the final 6:18, and there was no update after the game. … Middleton, a defenseman, is day to day and could return after missing three games. … Tolopilo and Mueller, who will make his NHL debut, each was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday morning because Demko, a goalie, is sick and Sasson, a forward, is “dinged up,” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Myers, a defenseman, skated Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game. … Elias Pettersson, a center who has missed nine games, is being shut down for the final three games of the season, Tocchet said.