Wild at Canucks projected lineups

WILD (43-30-7) at CANUCKS (37-29-13)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Justin Brazeau
Injured: Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Ty Mueller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: None
Injured: Thatcher Demko (illness), Max Sasson (undisclosed), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but coach John Hynes said Friday that Gustavsson will make his second straight start after being pulled at 7:12 of the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday; he allowed four goals on 29 shots. … Spurgeon left 1:09 into the second period Friday after taking a puck in the throat; he returned in the third period and played six shifts but none in the final 6:18, and there was no update after the game. … Middleton, a defenseman, is day to day and could return after missing three games. … Tolopilo and Mueller, who will make his NHL debut, each was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday morning because Demko, a goalie, is sick and Sasson, a forward, is “dinged up,” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Myers, a defenseman, skated Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game. … Elias Pettersson, a center who has missed nine games, is being shut down for the final three games of the season, Tocchet said.