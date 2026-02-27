Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (35-14-10) at MAMMOTH (30-24-4) 

9 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Utah16, KSTP, SN360

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot  -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals

NHL EDGE stats behind Schaefer’s historic rookie season

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL set to celebrate 'Hockey Day' in Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Finland

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Senators, Canadiens to play Kraft Hockeyville 2025 preseason game in Trois-Rivières

McDavid reaches 100 points, Oilers cruise past Kings

Boldy has 4 points, sparks Wild past Avalanche for 6th straight win

Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks

Michkov scores 2nd goal in OT, Flyers rally past Rangers

Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings