Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

WILD (35-14-10) at MAMMOTH (30-24-4)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Utah16, KSTP, SN360
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev
Injured: None
Status report
The Wild did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions.