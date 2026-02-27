Wild at Mammoth projected lineups

WILD (35-14-10) at MAMMOTH (30-24-4)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Utah16, KSTP, SN360

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions.