Wild at Maple Leafs projected lineups

WILD (29-17-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-18-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jon Merrill -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Nikita Grebenkin, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Matthew Knies (upper body)

Status report

Kaprizov will have surgery and the forward will be at least four weeks. ... Brodin, a defenseman, was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Jones, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Pacioretty, who missed three games, will return after taking a puck to the head in a 7-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18.