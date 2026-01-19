Wild at Maple Leafs projected lineups

WILD (27-13-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-16-8)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, David Jiricek, Hunter Haight

Injured: Matt Boldy (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Scott Laughton

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin), Matthew Knies (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild are expected to use the same 18 skaters as they did for their 5-4 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Knies was not on the ice for the morning skate and the forward will be a game-time decision. ... Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will play if Knies cannot. ... Nylander, a forward, will miss his second straight game.