Wild at Maple Leafs projected lineups

WILD (27-13-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-16-8)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, David Jiricek, Hunter Haight
Injured: Matt Boldy (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Scott Laughton
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin), Matthew Knies (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild are expected to use the same 18 skaters as they did for their 5-4 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Knies was not on the ice for the morning skate and the forward will be a game-time decision. ... Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will play if Knies cannot. ... Nylander, a forward, will miss his second straight game.