Wild at Blues

WILD (28-26-6) at BLUES (30-26-3)

6 p.m. ET; BSN, BSMW, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Jake Lucchini -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Vinni Lettieri

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Mason Shaw, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (back), Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Kasperi Kapanen, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild coach John Hynes said there could be a couple of lineup changes. ... Fleury will start after Gustavsson started the past two games. ... Schenn took a maintenance day Friday, but is expected to play. ... Binnington is expected to start. ... Perunovich is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and replace Tucker, a defenseman. ... Kapanen, a forward, could play and likely would replace Alexandrov and move Walker to left wing on the fourth line.