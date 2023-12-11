Gustavsson stops 24 in shutout, Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss

It was Gustavsson’s second shutout of the season, and fifth in the NHL.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek each scored for the Wild (10-12-4), who had lost two straight and won for the fifth time in seven games since John Hynes took over as head coach on Nov. 27.

Minnesota closed out its four-game road trip with a 2-0-2 record.

Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (8-14-7), who were shut out for the second time on their eight-game skid (0-6-2). The previous shutout was a 2-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 2.

Seattle has lost the first three games of its current six-game homestand (0-2-1).

Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:14 of the first period, receiving a pass from Kirill Kaprizov pass on the rush, deking to his left, and tucking it around Daccord’s right pad.

Rossi made it 2-0 at 12:34 of the third period, chipping in a goal after Mats Zuccarello stripped Oliver Bjorkstrand of the puck at the bottom of the right circle.

Eriksson Ek scored into an empty net with four seconds remaining for the 3-0 final.