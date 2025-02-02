Hartman of Wild offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Ryan Hartman has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Minnesota Wild forward is facing discipline for roughing against Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the second period in Ottawa's 6-0 win at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday. Hartman received a match penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.