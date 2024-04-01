Hartman suspended 3 games for actions in Wild game

Forward disciplined for unsportsmanlike conduct at conclusion of OT loss to Golden Knights

Hartman suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended for three games, without pay, for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 1166 in Minnesota on Saturday, March 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:30 of overtime. Hartman was assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

Hartman is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $62,195.13. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Konin serves as Lightning emergency backup goalie against Red Wings

NHL Buzz: Hertl practices in noncontact jersey for 1st time with Golden Knights

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 1

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Women in Hockey: Sarah Peterson

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs can clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 1

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon leading tight race for Art Ross

Skinner 'better this year,' prepared for playoff run with Oilers

NHL Buzz: Thomas recalled by Kings, could make debut against Jets

Adaptive strategies raising awareness of climate change, NHL Green advocacy

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces Barzal of Islanders, Wild

Rookie Watch: Lohrei, Greig among top 5 1st-year players in Atlantic Division

Color of Hockey: Jr. Sharks girls team model of inclusion, diversity