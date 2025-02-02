Sanderson has 4 points, Senators score 6 in shutout win against Wild

It was a career-high four-point night for Sanderson, who also got his 100th NHL point on the opening goal.

Leevi Merilainen made 16 saves for the Senators (28-20-4) in his third shutout this season. He improved to 6-1-1 in his past eight starts.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each had a goal and an assist, and Michael Amadio and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa, which outshot Minnesota 52-16.

Filip Gustavsson made 46 saves for the Wild (31-18-4), who had won three straight.

Ottawa was 3-for-8 on the power play; Minnesota was 0-for-3.

Norris scored short-handed to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 18:01 of the first period. Sanderson’s stretch pass deflected off Marco Rossi’s skate, and Norris picked it up deep in the Wild’s zone before finishing a deke on the backhand past Gustavsson.

Stutzle tapped in a centering pass from Tkachuk at the edge of the crease to make it 2-0 at 7:38 of the second period.

Amadio beat Gustavsson with a quick shot over the glove from the slot to push it to 3-0 at 8:45.

Ottawa scored three power-play goals in 2:14 early in the third period. Sanderson’s point shot beat a screened Gustavsson at 0:38; Tkachuk’s wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle squeaked under Gustavsson’s left arm at 1:37; and Batherson scored with a one-timer from the left face-off dot at 2:52.