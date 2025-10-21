Yurov scores 1st NHL goal, Wild defeat Rangers to end 3-game skid

Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild (3-3-1), who lost the first three games of their current five-game road trip. Jonas Brodin also scored his first goal of the season.

Artemi Panarin scored New York's first home goal in four games and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves, but the Rangers (3-4-1) lost their fourth consecutive home game to start the season. They set an NHL record by getting shut out in their first three home games.

New York was limited to one goal or fewer for the fourth time in five games and the fifth time in eight games this season.

Panarin ended the Rangers home goal drought 57 seconds into the first period.

Will Borgen played the puck into the zone and shot it off Gustavsson, who redirected it behind the net. Jared Spurgeon, with Will Cuylle on him, appeared to inadvertently poke it to Mika Zibanejad, who found Panarin cutting through the left circle.

Panarin scored from the edge of the circle with a shot over Gustavsson's glove to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Brodin tied it 1-1 at 5:10, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Alexis Lafreniere's stick and then Shesterkin's stick before going into the top right corner of the net.

Yurov, a rookie playing his fifth NHL game, gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 8:16 of the third period when he backhanded in a loose puck in the slot as Shesterkin was down and lost his stick.

Yurov won the face-off in the left circle and Marcus Johansson got the puck at the top. He took it all the way down and around the net, wrapping it around the right post to get it in front, where Yurov cashed in.

Gustavsson kept it 2-1 with a glove save on Zibanejad's point-blank net-front redirection off a pass from Panarin at 10:34.

Kirill Kaprizov scored into the empty net at 18:24 for the 3-1 final.