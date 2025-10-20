Wild at Rangers projected lineups

WILD (2-3-1) at RANGERS (3-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Zeev Buium -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
Status report
Rossi, a forward, will not play because of a lower-body injury he sustained in Minnesota's 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. It will end his streak of 173 consecutive games played since April 10, 2023. Wild coach John Hynes said he's day to day. … Jones will play his first NHL game since Jan. 15. … Soucy was activated off injured reserve Monday. He is considered a game-time decision, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. Soucy has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … The Rangers re-assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday to make room on the roster to activate Soucy.