Wild at Rangers projected lineups

WILD (41-28-6) at RANGERS (35-32-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MSGSN

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Chisholm, who has not played the past four games while dealing with a lower-body injury, will play and replace Merrill, a defenseman, in the lineup. … Wild coach John Hynes said the team is "hopeful" forwards Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will return before the end of the regular season. Kaprizov is expected to begin contact drills soon. … Perreault, the No. 34 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday, will make his NHL debut. … Rempe, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate but will miss his third straight game. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said there would be some lineup decisions but didn't specify beyond that.