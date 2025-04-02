Wild at Rangers projected lineups

WILD (41-28-6) at RANGERS (35-32-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MSGSN
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jon Merrill
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Chisholm, who has not played the past four games while dealing with a lower-body injury, will play and replace Merrill, a defenseman, in the lineup. … Wild coach John Hynes said the team is "hopeful" forwards Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will return before the end of the regular season. Kaprizov is expected to begin contact drills soon. … Perreault, the No. 34 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday, will make his NHL debut. … Rempe, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate but will miss his third straight game. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said there would be some lineup decisions but didn't specify beyond that.