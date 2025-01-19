Forsberg gets 4 points, Predators defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Forsberg extended his goal streak to five games after not scoring in the previous 18. Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (16-22-7), who have won three consecutive games. Juuse Saros made 27 saves.

“Well, [Forsberg] just decided that nobody was going to take the puck off of him tonight,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “When he does that and he gets on these kinds of rolls, we saw it last year. I’ve seen it in the past when I wasn’t coaching him. To see it, it’s fun to watch. I’m sure for the crowd and for his teammates it was really good. He kind of grabbed everybody on his back.”

Matt Boldy had one goal and one assist for the Wild (27-15-4), who have lost four of their past five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves.

“It’s two teams that don’t like each other,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “It’s always physical against these guys, and it’s fun for the crowd. It gets everyone into it. I didn’t mind the start. Just our legs, our decision making coming out of the zone was pretty poor today.”

David Jiricek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period on a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush. It was his first goal since being traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 30.

“It was nice to see,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Obviously he’s got a good shot. It was nice to see him get his goal there on that 2-on-1. It was good for him that he was a shooter because he’s got a good shot, so happy for him in that situation.”