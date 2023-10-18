Latest News

Wild score 3 on power play, 2 short-handed in win against Canadiens 

Kaprizov, Zuccarello each has 3 points, Eriksson Ek scores twice for Minnesota

Recap: Minnesota Wild @ Montréal Canadiens 10.17.23

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The Minnesota Wild scored two short-handed goals 26 seconds apart in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on the power play, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists and Mats Zuccarello had three assists for Minnesota (2-1-0), which scored all five goals on special teams in the game.

Minnesota was 3-for-8 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-5 and allowed two short-handed goals.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in his 545th NHL win, moving him within six of tying Patrick Roy for second place all-time.

Tanner Pearson scored for a second straight game and Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal (1-1-1).

Brandon Duhaime gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 9:20 with the first of two short-handed goals when he drove the left side on a 2-on-1 with Eriksson Ek and shot past Montembeault’s glove after Josh Anderson turned the puck over in the Minnesota zone.

Connor Dewar made it 2-0 at 9:45 with the second short-handed goal in 26 seconds. Dewar chipped in a rebound after Duhaime’s wrist shot was stopped by Montembeault.

Eriksson Ek made it 3-0 on a 5-on-3 at 2:17 of the second period, putting his own rebound past Montembeault after Zuccarello set him up from behind the net.

Pearson cut it to 3-1 at 9:47 with a shot under Fleury’s glove on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kaprizov pushed it to 4-1 with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 17:22.

Eriksson Ek scored his second with the man advantage at 5:20 of the third, slamming the puck past the pad of Montembeault in tight for a 5-1 lead.

Alex Newhook scored off the rush at 17:34 for the 5-2 final.