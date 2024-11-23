Kaprizov out for Wild against Flames with lower-body injury

Forward is tied for NHL scoring lead; Khusnutdinov also unavailable

Kaprizov injury 112324

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Kirill Kaprizov has a lower-body injury and did not play for the Minnesota Wild against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

The 27-year-old forward went down following a knee-on-knee collision with Drake Caggiula but did not leave a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Kaprizov did not participate in an optional practice Friday.

"I thought it was a knee-on-knee hit," Wild coach John Hynes said after the game. "But thankfully he came back and he looked good. Obviously, you don't want to see those types of hits in the game."

He is tied with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 19 games. He is fourth in the League with a plus-16 rating.

Kaprizov has a franchise-record 11-game road point streak (24 points; eight goals, 16 assists) for the Wild (13-3-3), who are second in the Central Division, five points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

He avoided a major injury, according to Hynes.

"Oh, for sure, oh yeah," Hynes said Friday.

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) was also unavailable Saturday. He has two assists in 19 games this season.

Minnesota recalled forward Travis Boyd from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 31-year-old made his Wild debut after he had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 AHL games.

