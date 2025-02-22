DETROIT -- Marco Rossi scored at 3:35 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Rossi, Wild rally for OT victory against Red Wings
Forward wins it at 3:35 after Boldy, Foligno score 5:22 apart in 3rd period
Rossi was called for hooking at 1:22, but Minnesota killed the penalty and Rossi took a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek after coming out of the box and skated in on a breakaway. He was unable to get a good shot off, but the puck trickled across the line past Cam Talbot.
“Maybe that was my plan all along,” Rossi said with a smile. “No one is ever going to know.”
Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno scored 5:22 apart in the third period for the Wild (34-19-4), who have won six of their past eight games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves in his 1,045th NHL game, moving him past Roberto Luongo for second on the all-time list. Martin Brodeur leads with 1,266.
“The guys I’m passing are players that I looked up to when I was growing up,” Fleury said. “That’s very cool. I’ve gotten to play as long as they have, doing what I love.”
Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (28-22-6), who host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Talbot made 35 saves.
“Today was a real strange game, with the delays and the type of goals were scored,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “It was just an odd one.”
Foligno tied it 3-3 at 18:29 of the third. With Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker, Foligno scored near the right post after a feed from behind the net by Marcus Johansson.
Boldy cut it to 3-2 at 13:07, scoring with a wrist shot through traffic on a delayed penalty.
“They played a really good game, and their power play is so good,” Foligno said. “But we got some big kills late and then we started finding the back of the net.”
DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period, taking a pass from Andrew Copp and beating Fleury from the edge of the crease for his 25th goal.
Larkin made it 2-0 on the power play at 5:41 of the second period, when replays showed he poked it over the line before a whistle after DeBrincat’s shot failed to cross.
“I heard the puck hit the post, but they were celebrating and the goal horn went off, so I thought it was in,” Fleury said. “I should have made sure.”
Vinnie Hinostroza cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:05, reaching past Talbot to knock in a rebound out of the air.
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead just 22 seconds into the third on the power play. It was unsuccessfully challenged by Minnesota for goalie interference, putting Detroit back on the man-advantage.
“That’s a tough spot, going right back on the kill there,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “But we did a good job and (Fleury) made some great saves. I thought that gave us some momentum.”
McLellan agreed.
“We could have put the nail in the coffin right there,” he said. “That would have been huge.”
NOTES: Copp left the game with an undisclosed injury late in the second. McLellan said he is doubtful to play Sunday. … The game included several players who were teammates in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Boldy, Larkin and Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber played for the United States; Eriksson Ek, Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin and goalie Filip Gustavsson played with Raymond for Sweden. … Fleury and Talbot, who were not chosen for Canada, vacationed together during the break; Talbot and Fleury played together in Minnesota in 2021-22. … Faber played 30:05 less than 48 hours after playing 28:50 against Canada in the 4 Nations championship game on Thursday.