Wild at Stars projected lineups

WILD (45-21-12) at STARS (46-20-12)
9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Danila Yurov -- Nick Foligno
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Marcus Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Bobby Brink, Robby Fabbri, Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Cameron Hughes -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Status report
Nick Foligno will return to the lineup in place of Brink, a forward, after being scratched for a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Lundkvist, a defenseman, will not play. ... Faksa and Bunting were on the ice during the Stars morning skate, but neither forward is ready to return from his respective injury; Faksa will miss his 22nd straight game, Bunting his fifth.