Wild at Stars projected lineups

WILD (45-21-12) at STARS (46-20-12)

9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Danila Yurov -- Nick Foligno

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Marcus Foligno

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Robby Fabbri, Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Cameron Hughes -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

Nick Foligno will return to the lineup in place of Brink, a forward, after being scratched for a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Lundkvist, a defenseman, will not play. ... Faksa and Bunting were on the ice during the Stars morning skate, but neither forward is ready to return from his respective injury; Faksa will miss his 22nd straight game, Bunting his fifth.