Wild at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (45-21-12) at STARS (46-20-12)

9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Danila Yurov -- Nick Foligno

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Marcus Foligno

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Robby Fabbri, Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Cameron Hughes -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

Nick Foligno will return to the lineup in place of Brink, a forward, after being scratched for a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Lundkvist, a defenseman, will not play. ... Faksa and Bunting were on the ice during the Stars morning skate, but neither forward is ready to return from his respective injury; Faksa will miss his 22nd straight game, Bunting his fifth.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Skinner to return from eye injury for Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Canadiens try to pull even with Sabres in Atlantic

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid has hat trick, 5 points in Oilers win against Sharks

Protas, Hutson, Leonard give Capitals glimpse into bright future

Capitals shut out Maple Leafs, gain in Eastern playoff race

Robertson crunching numbers, studying film to lead Stars into postseason

NHL EDGE stats behind Robertson’s offensive prowess for Stars

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2026 NHL Draft

Super 16: Analyzing goalies of playoff contenders in power rankings

Ovechkin says decision on NHL future will come in offseason

Sabres rally past Rangers in 3rd period, take hold of 1st place in Atlantic

Francis to step down as Kraken president at end of regular season