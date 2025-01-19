Wild at Avalanche projected lineups

WILD (27-15-4) at AVALANCHE (28-18-1)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, ALT
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- David Jiricek
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Travis Dermott
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Keaton Middleton
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Sam Malinski
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
The Wild reassigned goalie Dylan Ferguson to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Ferguson backed up Fleury for a 6-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday while Gustavsson was out with an illness. Gustavsson is expected to dress Monday. … Makar is expected to play after he took a shot off the left foot during a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. … Nichushkin is close to returning, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday, but the forward needs to make it through a full team practice. He will miss his 10th straight game.