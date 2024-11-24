Flames recover, defeat Wild in shootout for 4th straight win 

Andersson gets shootout winner for Calgary; Rossi, Boldy each has 2 points for Minnesota

Wild at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner, and the Calgary Flames recovered to win their fourth straight game, 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Andersson beat Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson five-hole on a wrist shot in the fifth round of the shootout before Dan Vladar stopped Ryan Hartman to secure the win. Minnesota scored two goals in the final 3:59 of the third period to force overtime.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (12-6-3), who swept their four-game homestand and have points in seven of eight (5-1-2). Vladar made 20 saves.

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored, and Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild (13-3-4), who had won consecutive games and three of four. Rossi also had an assist, and Matt Boldy had two assists.

Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov, who went down after a knee-on-knee collision but remained in the game during a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, did not play due to a lower-body injury.

Rooney put Calgary up 1-0 at 15:00 of the first period when he tipped Daniil Miromanov's point shot over Gustavsson's right pad.

Johansson scored 63 seconds later to tie it 1-1 with a one-timer on a feed from Matt Boldy on a 2-on-1 created by Andersson's neutral-zone turnover.

Pospisil gave the Flames a 2-1 lead on the power play at 19:29 of the second when he redirected Nazem Kadri's slap-pass past Gustavsson's outstretched right pad. It was Pospisil's first goal in 20 games.

Sharangovich pushed it to 3-1 at 3:53 of the third. He one-timed a pass in the high slot from Connor Zary over Gustavsson's glove on the power play.

Faber trimmed it to 3-2 at 16:01 with a point shot through a screen on the power play that beat Vladar.

Rossi tied it 3-3 when he scored five-hole from in front with 34 seconds remaining in the third.

Latest News

Kaprizov day to day for Wild with lower-body injury

Kings edge Kraken, hand them 5th straight road loss

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Michkov, Flyers complete comeback against Blackhawks in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Matthews skates, could return for Maple Leafs next week

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to return for Oilers against Rangers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday