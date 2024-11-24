Flames recover, defeat Wild in shootout for 4th straight win 

Andersson beat Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson five-hole on a wrist shot in the fifth round of the shootout before Dan Vladar stopped Ryan Hartman to secure the win. Minnesota scored two goals in the final 3:59 of the third period to force overtime.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (12-6-3), who swept their four-game homestand and have points in seven of eight (5-1-2). Vladar made 20 saves.

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored, and Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild (13-3-4), who had won consecutive games and three of four. Rossi also had an assist, and Matt Boldy had two assists.

Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov, who went down after a knee-on-knee collision but remained in the game during a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, did not play due to a lower-body injury.

Rooney put Calgary up 1-0 at 15:00 of the first period when he tipped Daniil Miromanov's point shot over Gustavsson's right pad.

Johansson scored 63 seconds later to tie it 1-1 with a one-timer on a feed from Matt Boldy on a 2-on-1 created by Andersson's neutral-zone turnover.

Pospisil gave the Flames a 2-1 lead on the power play at 19:29 of the second when he redirected Nazem Kadri's slap-pass past Gustavsson's outstretched right pad. It was Pospisil's first goal in 20 games.

Sharangovich pushed it to 3-1 at 3:53 of the third. He one-timed a pass in the high slot from Connor Zary over Gustavsson's glove on the power play.

Faber trimmed it to 3-2 at 16:01 with a point shot through a screen on the power play that beat Vladar.

Rossi tied it 3-3 when he scored five-hole from in front with 34 seconds remaining in the third.