Boldy has 3 points, Wild ease past Flames for 4th straight win

Zuccarello extends point streak to 10 for Minnesota, which improves to 4-0-0 under Hynes

Recap: Wild @ Flames 12.5.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist to help the Minnesota Wild to their fourth straight win, 5-2 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to 10 games (three goals, 11 assists), and Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (9-10-4), who have not lost (4-0-0) since John Hynes took over as coach for Dean Evason on Nov. 27. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary scored, and Dustin Wolf made 11 saves in relief for the Flames (10-12-3), who have lost consecutive games. Dan Vladar was pulled in the second after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

Marcus Foligno scored on Minnesota's first shot, a wrister over Vladar's glove after stickhandling around Calgary rookie defenseman Ilya Solovyov, to take a 1-0 lead 1:26 into the first period.

Kaprizov extended the lead to 2-0 when he tapped in a rebound of Marco Rossi's shot off the post 45 seconds into the second period. Zuccarello assisted on the goal to extend his assist streak to eight games (nine assists).

Boldy made it 3-0 at 1:30 with a wrist shot from the slot over Vladar's glove. Vladar was replaced by Wolf after the goal.

Backlund cut the lead to 3-1 at 6:51 when he tipped MacKenzie Weegar's point shot past Gustavsson, but Boldy made it 4-1, redirecting a Kaprizov slap-pass over Wolf's blocker on the power play at 13:58.

Zary pulled the Flames to 4-2 at 1:37 of the third period when he tipped in Solovyov's backhand. The assist was Solovyov's first NHL point in his third career game.

Joel Eriksson Ek shot past Wolf, as the goalie was bumped by Calgary forward Nazem Kadri, at 6:49 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres game recap December 5

Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hold off Sabres for 3rd straight win
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
San Jose Sharks New York Islanders game recap December 5

Sharks rally from 3 down in 3rd, defeat Islanders on late OT goal
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Burke 'real underdog' on way to U.S. Hockey Hall

Burke 'real underdog' carving path to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
NHL fan mailbag for December 6

Mailbag: Coyotes, Sabres off to surprising starts; teams needing spark
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 5

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks to end 3-game skid
New York Rangers Ottawa Senators game recap December 5

Tarasenko gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Rangers
Nashville Predators Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 5

Predators score 3 in 2nd, edge Blackhawks in shootout
Los Angeles Kings Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 5

Kings rally past Blue Jackets, tie NHL record with 10-0-0 road start
Andrei Svechnikov ‘only going to get better’ after surgery

Svechnikov ‘only going to get better’ for Hurricanes following knee surgery
NHL salary cap expected to rise for 2024-25 season

NHL salary cap expected to rise to $87.7 million for next season
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now
NHL making plans for World Cup of Hockey and Olympic participation

NHL making plans to hold 4-team, in-season international tournament in 2025
Toronto Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children

Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 5 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 5
Canada 2024 World Junior camp roster

Celebrini, Beck lead Canada 2024 World Junior camp roster