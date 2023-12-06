Boldy has 3 points, Wild ease past Flames for 4th straight win

Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to 10 games (three goals, 11 assists), and Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (9-10-4), who have not lost (4-0-0) since John Hynes took over as coach for Dean Evason on Nov. 27. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary scored, and Dustin Wolf made 11 saves in relief for the Flames (10-12-3), who have lost consecutive games. Dan Vladar was pulled in the second after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

Marcus Foligno scored on Minnesota's first shot, a wrister over Vladar's glove after stickhandling around Calgary rookie defenseman Ilya Solovyov, to take a 1-0 lead 1:26 into the first period.

Kaprizov extended the lead to 2-0 when he tapped in a rebound of Marco Rossi's shot off the post 45 seconds into the second period. Zuccarello assisted on the goal to extend his assist streak to eight games (nine assists).

Boldy made it 3-0 at 1:30 with a wrist shot from the slot over Vladar's glove. Vladar was replaced by Wolf after the goal.

Backlund cut the lead to 3-1 at 6:51 when he tipped MacKenzie Weegar's point shot past Gustavsson, but Boldy made it 4-1, redirecting a Kaprizov slap-pass over Wolf's blocker on the power play at 13:58.

Zary pulled the Flames to 4-2 at 1:37 of the third period when he tipped in Solovyov's backhand. The assist was Solovyov's first NHL point in his third career game.

Joel Eriksson Ek shot past Wolf, as the goalie was bumped by Calgary forward Nazem Kadri, at 6:49 for the 5-2 final.