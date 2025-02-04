Wild at Bruins projected lineups

WILD (31-18-4) at BRUINS (26-22-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Mark Kastelic -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
Brodin was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Johansson was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hartman, a forward, will begin his 10-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Saturday. ... The Wild reassigned forward Ben Jones to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Kastelic is back in the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Koepke, a forward.