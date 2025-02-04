Wild at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (31-18-4) at BRUINS (26-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Mark Kastelic -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Vinni Lettieri, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Brodin was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Johansson was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hartman, a forward, will begin his 10-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Saturday. ... The Wild reassigned forward Ben Jones to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Kastelic is back in the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Koepke, a forward.

