Wild at Bruins

WILD (12-13-4) at BRUINS (19-5-5)
7:00 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Daemon Hunt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Dakota Mermis
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Mason Lohrei
Injured: None
Status Report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate. ... Zuccarello, a forward, was a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and his status for Tuesday is unknown. … Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson made 26 saves Monday. … Zacha will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy is “likely” to return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. If McAvoy is out, Lohrei, a defenseman, would play instead. … The Bruins assigned Matthew Poitras, a forward, to Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.