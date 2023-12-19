Wild at Bruins

WILD (12-13-4) at BRUINS (19-5-5)

7:00 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Daemon Hunt

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Mason Lohrei

Injured: None

Status Report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate. ... Zuccarello, a forward, was a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and his status for Tuesday is unknown. … Fleury is expected to start after Gustavsson made 26 saves Monday. … Zacha will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy is “likely” to return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. If McAvoy is out, Lohrei, a defenseman, would play instead. … The Bruins assigned Matthew Poitras, a forward, to Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.