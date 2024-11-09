Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist as Wild ease past Ducks

Kaprizov has eight straight multipoint road games (eight goals, 14 assists) and took over the NHL points lead with 27 (nine goals, 18 assists). It was his second straight three-point game after he had three assists in Thursday's 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist, Jake Middleton and Marcus Foligno scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves for the Wild (10-2-2), who have won five of their last six and are off to their best 14-game start in team history.

Robby Fabbri scored his 100th NHL goal, Mason McTavish also scored and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (4-7-2), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

The Wild scored three times in a 5:01 span of the first period.

Joel Eriksson Ek got the puck back after his shot was saved by Dostal and he passed it to Middleton for a one-timer from the slot and a 1-0 lead at 7:31.

Foligno scored with a wrist shot from the right circle off a 2-on-1 break to make it 2-0 at 9:11.

The Wild were on a delayed penalty when Kaprizov scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend the lead to 3-0 at 12:32.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was awarded a penalty shot at 2:35 of the second period, but his backhand try went over the net.

The Ducks avoided getting shut out for a third straight game by the Wild dating to last season when Fabbri scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to cut it to 3-1 at 2:16 of the third period.

Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian was called for a four-minute double-minor high-sticking penalty on Troy Terry at 9:12 of the third period, but Anaheim couldn't capitalize.

The Ducks went 0-for-6 with the man-advantage.

The Wild took advantage of a turnover behind the Anaheim net and Rossi scored to make it 4-1 at 14:20.

Kaprizov added a power play goal with 2:16 left to make it 5-1.

McTavish scored on a deflection with 13 seconds left for the 5-2 final.