Pierce, NHL.com Wild writer, Twin Cities fixture, mourned by hockey world

Jessi Pierce loved hockey with the same intensity she had for her family -- and for life in general.

Pierce, 37, died Saturday, along with her three children in a fire at her home.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement. Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

It is an incredible loss to everyone who came to know her during her time covering hockey at every level in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

A contributor to NHL.com for the past 10 seasons, Pierce was a fixture at Minnesota Wild games -- often cloaked in a blanket to combat the cold in the press box at Grand Casino Arena -- greeting each person with a smile and a question or two about how they have been, whether the previous meeting was earlier in the day or the decade.

Pierce also worked for the Wild.

“The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children,” said Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief of NHL.com. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us.

“She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.”