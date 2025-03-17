Rantanen savors ‘very special moment’ in return to Colorado with Stars

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen knew that Sunday's game was going to be emotional.

It was his first game back at Ball Arena since he was traded by the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. But when he stepped on the ice, he did it for the Dallas Stars, who acquired him from the Hurricanes on March 7 before signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract.

It's been a whirlwind two months for the 28-year-old forward, but you wouldn't have known it from the immediate impact he made on the ice. He helped Dallas score the game’s opening goal just 4:10 into the first period by stealing the puck below the goal line and passing to Roope Hintz, who then fed Jason Robertson for a shot into the open net.

“I think to get the first goal is big against Colorado. I know that for sure,” Rantanen said following the Stars’ 4-3 overtime loss. “Different, for sure, and emotional being on this side. First time, especially, is always going to be the most emotional.”

Despite the boos the goal may have incurred, the fans nonetheless paid their respects to Rantanen during a video tribute in the first period, which commemorated everything he did during his 10 seasons in Colorado after being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Among the highlights of his time with the Avalanche came in 2021-22, when he had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 20 playoff games to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

“Obviously, the video [tribute] and the reception from the fans, I'll never, ever forget that. The fans had my back for 10 years. So, it means a lot. Thank you,” he said. “I'll remember it the rest of my life. It's only one time you come back here [for] the first time, and very special moment to get the video and the fans.”

Former teammate Cale Makar was happy with the warm reception Rantanen -- who ranks seventh all-time in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in 619 games -- received, even if the defenseman isn’t thrilled to be lining up against him for the next eight years.

“I think it should have been a warm welcome because he's done so much for this team and this organization, and he's a great guy and obviously an amazing player too,” Makar said. “Obviously, it's always good to see Mikko, and it's unfortunate that we'll be seeing a lot more of him now.”

Stars at Avalanche I Recap

It was all business on the ice despite the fact that Rantanen and some of his former teammates went out to dinner together on Saturday night. For them, it was the first chance they’ve had to catch up in person since his departure.

“Tight divisional game. We're rivals now, unfortunately,” Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson said. “We had dinner last night, and I'm sure we'll say hi after, but all business on the ice.

“We love Mikko. He's an iconic Avalanche forever, and what he did to this organization helped us win the Cup. He's a tremendous person, tremendous player. We loved him as a teammate, and just an unfortunate side of the business that that happens. [Wayne] Gretzky’s been traded. There's these great all-time players that have been traded. So it happens, and Mikko is not the first and he's not the last superstar player to get traded. So as unfortunate as it was, and how much it stings to see him in that jersey, we have to move forward.”

Rantanen’s poise during the game impressed teammate Matt Duchene, who has faced a hostile crowd in Denver since he was traded to the Ottawa Senators during the 2017-18 season.

“I think he handled it better than I've handled it at times. At least he looked like it,” Duchene said. “You never know what's going on on the inside, but I know it took me a long time to feel comfortable here. Even if I played well, I still didn't feel comfortable.

“I thought he was good. I think he made a huge play on that first goal, and I think he's still getting comfortable with us, too. I've seen what he can do. We've all seen it, and we've seen glimpses of it, and I think as he continues to get comfortable, he'll take right off.”

Said Stars coach Pete DeBoer: "I thought he handled it exceptionally well. When you think about not just his 24 hours here in Denver but his last week to 10 days, he came in, met us on the road, hasn't got settled yet, and then you immediately have to come back in here and obviously answer a lot of questions and get through the emotion of tonight.

“I'm proud of how he handled it. I'm proud of how he played tonight, considering the circumstances, and he's just going to get better and better for us.”

With this emotional game behind him, Rantanen can get back to focusing on helping Dallas (42-21-3). The team has 16 games remaining before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a potential first-round matchup against the Avalanche.

“Playing against them is not that fun because they're, obviously, good players and a good team,” he said.

