Rantanen savors ‘very special moment’ in return to Colorado with Stars

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen knew that Sunday's game was going to be emotional.

It was his first game back at Ball Arena since he was traded by the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. But when he stepped on the ice, he did it for the Dallas Stars, who acquired him from the Hurricanes on March 7 before signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract.

It's been a whirlwind two months for the 28-year-old forward, but you wouldn't have known it from the immediate impact he made on the ice. He helped Dallas score the game’s opening goal just 4:10 into the first period by stealing the puck below the goal line and passing to Roope Hintz, who then fed Jason Robertson for a shot into the open net.

“I think to get the first goal is big against Colorado. I know that for sure,” Rantanen said following the Stars’ 4-3 overtime loss. “Different, for sure, and emotional being on this side. First time, especially, is always going to be the most emotional.”

Despite the boos the goal may have incurred, the fans nonetheless paid their respects to Rantanen during a video tribute in the first period, which commemorated everything he did during his 10 seasons in Colorado after being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Among the highlights of his time with the Avalanche came in 2021-22, when he had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 20 playoff games to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

“Obviously, the video [tribute] and the reception from the fans, I'll never, ever forget that. The fans had my back for 10 years. So, it means a lot. Thank you,” he said. “I'll remember it the rest of my life. It's only one time you come back here [for] the first time, and very special moment to get the video and the fans.”

Former teammate Cale Makar was happy with the warm reception Rantanen -- who ranks seventh all-time in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in 619 games -- received, even if the defenseman isn’t thrilled to be lining up against him for the next eight years.

“I think it should have been a warm welcome because he's done so much for this team and this organization, and he's a great guy and obviously an amazing player too,” Makar said. “Obviously, it's always good to see Mikko, and it's unfortunate that we'll be seeing a lot more of him now.”