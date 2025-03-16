Makar scores in OT, Avalanche recover to defeat Stars in Rantanen’s return 

Makar weaved through the offensive zone and beat Jake Oettinger with a quick wrist shot from the right circle to the far post.

Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas also scored for the Avalanche (41-24-3), who have won eight of their past nine games (8-0-1). Makar also had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves.

Jason Robertson, Mavrik Bourque, and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars (42-21-3), who have lost three of their past four games. Mikko Rantanen had an assist in his first game against the Avalanche since being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24 and then to the Stars on March 7; he played his first 10 NHL seasons in Colorado. Oettinger made 33 saves.

Robertson gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 4:10 of the first period when his wrist shot went past the glove of a reaching Wedgewood. Rantanen chased down a turnover behind the goal line, fed Roope Hintz all alone in front, and Hintz one-touched the puck over to Robertson in the right circle for the shot.

Hintz missed the past two games after taking a puck to the face in a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 8.

Necas tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 14:09, redirecting Cale Makar’s point shot at the right post.

Nichushkin scored to make it 2-1 at 6:24 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the right face-off dot that found its way through Brock Nelson’s screen in front of the net.

Drouin extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:19 with a one-timer from the right circle that went off the skate of Stars defenseman Liam Bischel.

Bourque cut it to 3-2 at 14:12 of the third when he located the puck during a goalmouth scramble and put it in at the top of the crease, and Duchene lifted a rebound past Wedgewood from in front to tie it 3-3 just 20 seconds later.