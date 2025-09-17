Backlund signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract with Flames

Mikael Backlund signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The contract has an average annual value of $3.25 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 36-year-old forward had 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 76 games for the Flames last season. He is entering the last season of a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million AAV) he signed with the Flames on Sept. 27, 2023, the same day he was named captain.

Backlund had played his entire 17-season NHL career with Calgary and ranks second in games (1,066), seventh in points (563) and tied for sixth in goals (215). His 18 short-handed goals and 41 short-handed points each rank second.

He has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"We're so excited as a family, we're thrilled to stay here," Backlund told the Flames website. "It's been a great ride, and we're so proud to be Calgarians and I'm proud to be a Calgary Flame. So, we're very thankful we got this deal done."