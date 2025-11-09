Bridgman dies at 70, was No. 1 pick of 1975 NHL Draft and 1st Senators GM

Mel Bridgman, who was hired as the first general manager of the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1991 after playing 14 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 70.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Flames alumnus Mel Bridgman,” Flames Alumni posted on X on Saturday. “A natural leader and trusted teammate, he had an impact on everyone he met. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Mel.”