Bridgman dies at 70, was No. 1 pick of 1975 NHL Draft and 1st Senators GM

Went to Stanley Cup Final twice with Flyers, hired in 1991 to help launch Ottawa franchise

bridgman_flyers_110825

© Focus on Sport/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mel Bridgman, who was hired as the first general manager of the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1991 after playing 14 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 70.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Flames alumnus Mel Bridgman,” Flames Alumni posted on X on Saturday. “A natural leader and trusted teammate, he had an impact on everyone he met. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Mel.”

Bridgman served as Philadelphia captain for two seasons from 1979 to 1981, and New Jersey captain for three seasons from 1984 to 1987. He helped the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1976, losing to the Montreal Canadiens, and 1980, losing to the New York Islanders.

Selected by Philadelphia No. 1 in the 1975 NHL Draft, Bridgman had 701 points (252 goals, 449 assists) in 977 games and 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 125 playoff games.

Bridgman was traded to Calgary during the 1981-82 season and had 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists) in 63 games with the Flames. He had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in nine games with Philadelphia that season prior to the trade.

A native of Trenton, Ontario, Bridgman went on to play with New Jersey from 1983-84 to 1986-87, when he was traded to Detroit. Bridgman’s last NHL season was with Vancouver in 1988-89.

Bridgman was hired as Ottawa's general manager in 1991, a year before the franchise began play, and held the position through the end of the Senators' inaugural season of 1992-93.

