In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Meghan Duggan, manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils and special consultant to hockey operations of the Professional Women's Hockey League, about efforts to advance LGBTQ awareness and her work through the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition.
Duggan talks Player Inclusion Coalition, job with Devils in Q&A with NHL.com
8-time gold medalist says hockey has taken ‘a huge step in the right direction’
© Andrea Cardin/NHLI
Meghan Duggan was born to lead.
Her hockey legacy was secured a long time ago as the 2011 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner and NCAA national champion at the University of Wisconsin, 11 international medals (eight gold, three silver) and a playing career ending at the top of her game as captain of the United States team that won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Since retiring, Duggan was named Devils manager of player development May 19, 2022, and elevated to director about one year later. She was appointed special consultant to hockey operations of the PWHL on Nov. 15 to help with player safety, rules and standard of play, international federation relations, grassroots growth and player development. She's a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition working to advance equality on and off the ice. Four days later, Duggan was selected as a gold-medal winner at the 4th annual Anthem Awards by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences to celebrate purpose and mission-driven work.
That impact was felt by the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their Pride Night on April 4, 2023, a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena. A locker-room meeting was facilitated by Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas with permission from Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and coordinated by Maple Leafs director, culture and inclusion Mark Fraser, a retired NHL defenseman and Player Inclusion Coalition member.
Duggan asked for a showing of hands from those who have played a professional hockey game, represented his country in international competition and if anyone is married and has kids. Her voice cracked while asking if anyone had to stand in front of someone and justify their right to be married or recognized as a parent of your own children.
Moral of the exercise: It's difficult to understand inclusion if you've never been excluded.
"It was very positive experience for me," Duggan said. "The point of that exercise was to just kind of set the room and get everyone on the same level and understand that this is bigger than hockey. I wanted to level set with those guys that I have done all the same things that they've done. One, I'm a woman, I'm a gay woman, and that's where our paths at some point, as it relates to exclusion or inclusion, went in different directions.
"To level set the room, in that sense, was really important. Some of the players, just how they felt, really resonated with their group and inspired them to want to work, be a positive influence on making hockey an inclusive space. That was what I wanted."
© Mark Blinch/NHLI
Duggan's perpetual goal is acceptance of the LGBTQ community and giving back to the sport that opened doors to Olympic gold, international glory, professional breakthroughs and meeting her wife, Canada forward and three-time Olympic gold medalist Gillian Apps. The couple lives in Toronto raising a 4-year-old son, George, and two daughters, Olivia, 3, and Sophie, who turns 1 on Dec. 31.
NHL.com talked to Duggan about the Anthem Award, her work with the Player Inclusion Coalition, leadership, the PWHL and the early success of the Devils in 2024-25.
Your work with the Maple Leafs earned recognition with an Anthem Award. Is it validation for the greater good beyond professional and personal goals for diversity and inclusion?
"Anytime something like that is honored and recognized and put out there and gets more eyes on it, that's just a win for inclusion in hockey. For me, the win is this conversation today, and multiple conversations where people are watching the video and talking about the importance of inclusion in hockey. [I’m] excited about that."
The NHL Player Inclusion Coalition since 2020 has led and contributed to initiatives that accelerate social change through and within society. How much has it evolved the past four years?
"If anything, opening doors to opportunities like this where we can talk about the importance of inclusion in hockey, creating an action fund where there's actual dollars that go to the coalition members to get out in their communities and make change, a platform that the NHL can amplify the work that the group is doing to get eyeballs on, again, the importance of inclusion in hockey. It's a huge step in the right direction. It's going to only continue to grow, which is great."
© Andrea Cardin/NHLI
One of the operative words when discussing your career on and off the ice is leadership. So, how do you, retired captain of the United States national team, reflect on the leadership you've provided to the coalition?
"I think it's just being who I am, bringing an honest, raw, thoughtful, I guess, form of communication to talk through things that are going on that are hard, to listen and be an ally to the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community, the disabled community. Being inclusive and taking a leadership role in a group that is trying to make a sport more inclusive is all about being in on the hard conversations and listening to people and why things are important to them, making yourself uncomfortable to push on something that you feel is wrong, to call someone and say, we’ve got to do this a different way, this is needs to have more meaning or it's disrespectful to a certain group. Those are hard things to do. People don't like to be pushed, and so to be a part of this group that really engages in thoughtful and meaningful discussions around all of that is awesome. It's challenged me a lot and helped me grow in my leadership."
Coalition members are advisers, ambassadors and catalysts in the growing movement for inclusion across the hockey community. Is there room for more?
"Just amplifying messaging, continue to talk about why things like this are important. It's conversations like this. It's conversations around dinner tables. It's challenging norms and the way things always happen, and just encouraging people to walk in other people's shoes and to think about what that might be like."
What led to you joining the PWHL and what's the experience been like to date?
"I think just a lot of relationships that I have in the league, friends and past colleagues, teammates, people that I've worked with that are either working at the league or playing in the league. I've stayed close to it as a fan and supported the growth and always answered the bell or made recommendations along the way. The league took off last year. I'm excited to use what I've learned in my playing career and my last four years in New Jersey to continue to help us consult and advise and push the league forward any way that I can."
© Andrea Cardin/NHLI
Do you see your work for the PWHL as a chance at opening new doors to advance equality and inclusion and the ongoing growth of the women's game?
"For sure. Women's sports have taken off, so anyone that doesn't want to get on board I think is in the wrong. I've known that for a long time, how important and how meaningful, how marketable and valuable women's sports are. On the women's hockey side, they've shown that in the last year. Season 2 is about to kick off in the next couple days (when the Boston Fleet visit the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday), and it's going to be really great."
The Devils have started 14-7-2 and lead the Metropolitan Division after missing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. What's working under coach Sheldon Keefe?
"Organizationally, just excited about where we're at. I think No. 1, it starts at the top from Tom Fitzgerald and the moves that he made in the offseason to put our team in a great position this season. Then a spark from a new head coach like Sheldon is great. He values playing the game the right way and being hard to play against. It's exciting to watch the team really flourish under him."