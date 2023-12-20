McGroarty named United States captain for 2024 World Junior Championship

Rutger McGroarty, a Winnipeg Jets prospect, was named United States captain for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 19-year-old forward had seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games when the U.S. finished third at the 2023 World Junior Championship. He was selected by the Jets with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

McGroarty is the first forward to be named captain since Joey Anderson in the 2018 WJC.

Forwards Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) and Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets) and defensemen Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) and Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) were named alternate captains.

"I'm excited about our leadership group and they have the full support of our overall team, which is important," said U.S. National Junior Team coach David Carle. "While our captains will play a significant role for us to be successful, everyone will need to lead and contribute, and we have a group that is focused on just that."

McGroarty, who can play center or wing, has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 13 games as a sophomore at the University of Michigan this season.

McGroarty was in a red no-contact jersey during the three-day selection camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, last week but still did line rushes and conducted himself as an on-ice leader.

He sustained an upper-body injury after landing awkwardly against the boards following a hit in a 6-4 win against Penn State on Nov. 17 and was taken off the ice on a stretcher. McGroarty said prior to departing for Sweden with his teammates Sunday that he expects to play in the preliminary-round opener against Norway on Dec. 26.

"I think obviously we like to keep it loose in the locker room," McGroarty said. "I mean, we got a bunch of characters and we like guys to be themselves but I think at the end of the day, we have a job that needs to be done. We know that and I think with this 2004-birth year group, we understand it's our last chance to win that gold medal.

"So, there's a seriousness to it and we know the task at hand. We'll pull the group together and get our culture set."

McGroarty, Gauthier, Brindley, Chesley and Hutson are five of seven returning players from 2023, including forward Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) and goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings).

Sweden is the host country for the 2024 WJC, scheduled for Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg. The U.S. will participate in Group B with Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg. Group A consists of defending champion Canada, along with Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Latvia at Scandinavium in Gothenburg.

The tournament quarterfinals will be held Jan. 2, the semifinals Jan. 4 and the gold-medal game and bronze-medal game will be Jan. 5.

All games will be broadcast on NHL Network in the U.S., and TSN and RDS in Canada.

UNITED STATES ROSTER

GOALIES: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Fowler, Boston College, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Seamus Casey, Michigan, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Lane Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Gavin Brindley, Michigan, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders); Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Gavin Hayes, Flint, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NCAA (Tampa Bay Lightning); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Frank Nazar, Michigan, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Will Smith, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)

(Returning players are in bold)