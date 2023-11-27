NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 26.
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
Oilers captain, Lightning forward Kucherov, Predators goalie Saros earn honors
FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS
McDavid, who factored on 12 of Edmonton’s 19 goals during the week (63.2%), led the NHL with nine assists and 12 points in four contests (3-9—12) to propel the Oilers (7-12-1, 15 points) to a pair of victories. He recorded his 52nd career multi-goal game, and first of 2023-24, with two tallies in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Nov. 20. McDavid then collected one assist in a 6-3 defeat versus the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 22. He closed the week with nine points over his final two appearances, posting four helpers in a 5-0 triumph against the Washington Capitals Nov. 24 before adding 1-4—5 (his ninth career five-point performance) in an 8-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 26. McDavid became the first player on any team to record consecutive four-assist games since Nicklas Backstrom from Jan. 19-21, 2008 (0-8—8 in 2 GP w/ WSH) and just the third different player in Edmonton history to achieve the feat, joining Wayne Gretzky (3x) and Jari Kurri (2x). The 26-year-old McDavid, the League’s reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner, has compiled 7-18—25 through 18 total games this season, ranking among the top performers in power-play assists (t-4th; 10), assists (t-7th; 19), power-play points (t-10th; 12) and points (t-13th; 25).
SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who topped the NHL with 1-4—5 on the power play, placed second in the League with 2-6—8 overall to lift the Lightning (10-6-5, 25 points) to a 2-0-1 week as they extended their point streak to five contests dating to Nov. 16 (4-0-1). He earned the primary assist on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins Nov. 20. Kucherov then assisted on another Stamkos goal as Tampa Bay rallied from a 2-0 deficit for one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22. He capped the week by tying the Lightning record for points in one game, totaling 2-4—6 in an 8-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 24. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 16 (4-8—12), currently paces the League with 15 goals (tied), 35 points and 18 power-play points through 20 total appearances this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), shots on goal (3rd; 92), power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and assists (t-4th; 20).
THIRD STAR – JUUSE SAROS, G, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Saros led the NHL with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage to help the Predators (10-10-0, 20 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to Nov. 18. He made 26 saves, including 13 in the middle frame, as Nashville rallied from a 3-2 third-period deficit for a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 20. Saros then turned aside 24 shots, including 12 in the opening frame, in a 4-2 win versus the Calgary Flames Nov. 22. He finished the week with 32 stops, his fifth 30-save performance of 2023-24, in a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 26. The 28-year-old Saros has played in 16 total contests this season, going 7-9-0 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout.