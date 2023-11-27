McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid, who factored on 12 of Edmonton’s 19 goals during the week (63.2%), led the NHL with nine assists and 12 points in four contests (3-9—12) to propel the Oilers (7-12-1, 15 points) to a pair of victories. He recorded his 52nd career multi-goal game, and first of 2023-24, with two tallies in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Nov. 20. McDavid then collected one assist in a 6-3 defeat versus the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 22. He closed the week with nine points over his final two appearances, posting four helpers in a 5-0 triumph against the Washington Capitals Nov. 24 before adding 1-4—5 (his ninth career five-point performance) in an 8-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 26. McDavid became the first player on any team to record consecutive four-assist games since Nicklas Backstrom from Jan. 19-21, 2008 (0-8—8 in 2 GP w/ WSH) and just the third different player in Edmonton history to achieve the feat, joining Wayne Gretzky (3x) and Jari Kurri (2x). The 26-year-old McDavid, the League’s reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner, has compiled 7-18—25 through 18 total games this season, ranking among the top performers in power-play assists (t-4th; 10), assists (t-7th; 19), power-play points (t-10th; 12) and points (t-13th; 25).