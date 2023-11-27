Latest News

NHL Buzz: Korpisalo game-time decision for Senators against Panthers
McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
Howe hailed, heckled for scoring 600th NHL goal 58 years ago
Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27
NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start
Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy
McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks
Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight
Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year
Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst
17 games to be nationally televised this week
Hurricanes score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets
Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Buchnevich has 3 points in Blues win against Blackhawks

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Oilers captain, Lightning forward Kucherov, Predators goalie Saros earn honors

3-Stars-Week-07_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 26.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid, who factored on 12 of Edmonton’s 19 goals during the week (63.2%), led the NHL with nine assists and 12 points in four contests (3-9—12) to propel the Oilers (7-12-1, 15 points) to a pair of victories. He recorded his 52nd career multi-goal game, and first of 2023-24, with two tallies in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Nov. 20. McDavid then collected one assist in a 6-3 defeat versus the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 22. He closed the week with nine points over his final two appearances, posting four helpers in a 5-0 triumph against the Washington Capitals Nov. 24 before adding 1-4—5 (his ninth career five-point performance) in an 8-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 26. McDavid became the first player on any team to record consecutive four-assist games since Nicklas Backstrom from Jan. 19-21, 2008 (0-8—8 in 2 GP w/ WSH) and just the third different player in Edmonton history to achieve the feat, joining Wayne Gretzky (3x) and Jari Kurri (2x). The 26-year-old McDavid, the League’s reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner, has compiled 7-18—25 through 18 total games this season, ranking among the top performers in power-play assists (t-4th; 10), assists (t-7th; 19), power-play points (t-10th; 12) and points (t-13th; 25).

EDM@FLA: McDavid nets his second goal of game in 2nd

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who topped the NHL with 1-4—5 on the power play, placed second in the League with 2-6—8 overall to lift the Lightning (10-6-5, 25 points) to a 2-0-1 week as they extended their point streak to five contests dating to Nov. 16 (4-0-1). He earned the primary assist on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins Nov. 20. Kucherov then assisted on another Stamkos goal as Tampa Bay rallied from a 2-0 deficit for one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22. He capped the week by tying the Lightning record for points in one game, totaling 2-4—6 in an 8-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 24. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 16 (4-8—12), currently paces the League with 15 goals (tied), 35 points and 18 power-play points through 20 total appearances this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), shots on goal (3rd; 92), power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and assists (t-4th; 20).

TBL@CAR: Kucherov scores power-play goal against Hurricanes

THIRD STAR – JUUSE SAROS, G, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Saros led the NHL with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage to help the Predators (10-10-0, 20 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to Nov. 18. He made 26 saves, including 13 in the middle frame, as Nashville rallied from a 3-2 third-period deficit for a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 20. Saros then turned aside 24 shots, including 12 in the opening frame, in a 4-2 win versus the Calgary Flames Nov. 22. He finished the week with 32 stops, his fifth 30-save performance of 2023-24, in a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 26. The 28-year-old Saros has played in 16 total contests this season, going 7-9-0 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout.