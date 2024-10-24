Lamoureux to make NHL debut for Utah against Avalanche

Defenseman was selected by Coyotes in first round of 2022 Draft

Maveric Lamoureux

© Melissa Majchrzak/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Maveric Lamoureux will make his NHL debut for the Utah Hockey Club against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT).

The 20-year-old defenseman was recalled on Wednesday from Tucson of the American Hockey League, where he had three points (two goals, one assist) in four games.

"I was in the room, so I didn't want to scream or be too happy, but a big smile," Lamoureux told the Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday. "I actually can't wait. It's going to be amazing."

Lamoureux will replace Robert Bortuzzo in the lineup and play on a defense pair with Ian Cole.

"He's been great," Lamoureux said of Cole. "He's talking so much. He wants to make sure I know everything, that I play good. ... Having that guy as my 'D' partner with that much experience is definitely good for me."

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Lamoureux had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 39 games with Drummondville of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season, and three points (one goal, two assists) in five games with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"I think it reminds all of our guys that have been there," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "I often say never forget where you came from. … They probably have a little smile looking at 'Mav,' being nervous and stuff like that. It's just good for everybody."

Utah is currently without defensemen Sean Durzi, who will be out at least 4-6 months, and possibly the season, after having right shoulder surgery. John Marino, who has not played this season, is also sidelined for 3-4 months after lower-back surgery.

