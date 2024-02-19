Beniers beginning to crank up production, power Kraken for run toward playoffs

BOSTON -- The helmet came crashing down, missing Matty Beniers’ head by mere inches. It was an accident, Seattle Kraken teammate Tomas Tatar’s helmet a victim of the tight space in the visitor’s dressing room at TD Garden and an errant nudge.
It has, in some ways, been that kind of sophomore season for Beniers and the Kraken, near misses and bad luck after a rookie season that had plenty of the opposite. Or, perhaps, it could be a sign the luck is changing for the 21-year-old center as Seattle faces the final two months of a season it hoped would go more easily than this one has.
Beniers ended a seven-game goal-less drought with a goal in a 2-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and added a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday in a return home for the native of Hingham, Massachussetts.
Four points in two games may not seem like a lot, but it marked the first time Beniers had accomplished the feat since he had five points in three games from Dec. 18-23 and the first time he had scored in consecutive games since Nov. 16 and 18.
He will get a chance to make it three games in a row when the Kraken host the Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). With two straight wins, Seattle (23-21-10) has moved within four points of the St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference.
“I think he’s a really cerebral guy,” Seattle forward Jordan Eberle said. “He’s smart. I think he sees the game and he understands the highs and lows of this game. I think last year was pretty smooth for him. I think coming in, you get bigger matchups, teams start to key on you a little bit, things get harder.
“He’s pushed through it. You’ve seen a lot of guys kind of struggling in their second year, but he’s -- obviously the points and numbers, that’s what everyone sees -- but he’s doing a lot that goes unnoticed, whether it’s his face-offs and the way he’s improved there or his defensive play, that sort of thing. For him, I think the biggest thing is as long as he continues to just progress and get better, the sky’s the limit for him.”